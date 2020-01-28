Matt Bomer & Bill Pullman Go Over Season Three Of USA Network's "The Sinner"

"The Sinner’s" third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York.

Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Pullman and Matt Bomer stopped by BUILD to discuss the USA Network series.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

