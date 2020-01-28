|
After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show
|
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be featured on 'Man vs Wild'.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|After Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot with Bear Grylls for 'Man vs Wild' last year, superstar...
DNA - Published
|Rajinikanth is shooting for Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild episode in the stunning Bandipur National Park...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Sify •Indian Express
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources