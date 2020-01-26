Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5 inspiring Kobe quotes

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
5 inspiring Kobe quotes

5 inspiring Kobe quotes

5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes.

"We all have self-doubt.

You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it.

You embrace it.".

"I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.".

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.".

"We can always kind of be average and do what’s normal.

I’m not in this to do what’s normal.".

"Haters are a good problem to have.

Nobody hates the good ones.

They hate the great ones.".

Kobe Bryant 1978-2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Quotes About Death Resurface, He Had 'Comfortable' Relationship with Death

Kobe Bryant‘s quotes about death, what he believes happens after death, and his relationship with...
Just Jared - Published

Six Kobe Bryant quotes that define NBA legend's career

Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday at 41, was never one to hold back. These are six of his most memorable...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes [Video]5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes

5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes "We all have self-doubt. You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it. You embrace it." "I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant."..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:50Published

Learn From Kobe With These Quotes [Video]Learn From Kobe With These Quotes

R.I.P. to a legend.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.