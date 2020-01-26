Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:52s - Published

5 inspiring Kobe quotes

"We all have self-doubt.

You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it.

You embrace it.".

"I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.".

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.".

"We can always kind of be average and do what’s normal.

I’m not in this to do what’s normal.".

"Haters are a good problem to have.

Nobody hates the good ones.

They hate the great ones.".

Kobe Bryant 1978-2020