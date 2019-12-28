Jim Dotson takes over as Southwest School Corporation's new police chief

10 at 6".

"the southwest school corporation"..

"in sullivan"..

Is working to provide "consistent safety".

As explained "last week"..

"school officials" created "a police department" and "appointed a chief".

"today"..

News 10's "richard solomon"..

Met the new chief.

In this afternoon's "safety alert"... "richard" explains his role.

////// richar} chief jim dotson will greet students every morning they walk through these doors.

Chief dotson has 25 years of experience working with the indiana state police.

But he says this new role is a complete honor.

When you picture retirement...you might think of relaxation.

But for former indiana state police trooper jim dotson... it looks a little different.

"officially retired january the 9th couple days off and then started in with both feet january the 13th" now... he wears a new badge.

Dotson is now the chief for the southwest school corporation's new police department.

He says he just couldn't stay away "it's about being a teacher it's about being a counselor it's about a child is having a bad day it doesn't make a difference of what school they're in they can feel free and come and talk to me" dotson is in charge of every school in the corporation.

That's two middle schools..the elementary school..and the high school.

"between passing periods im walking around in the commons area greeting the students.

It's like another promotion" the school has had part time officers through a security service.

Superindendent of the school corporation chris stitzle says this change gives everyone a sense of safety.

"to have chief dotson here on a daily basis will give us some consistancy it is important to the community it's important to the students" chief dotson says he still has many names to remember.

But he's looking forward to having an impact on so many lives.

"if i can be there and be that role model that mentor then i've done my job it's been successful at that point."

This police department is just a few weeks old.

We'll hear more from dotson on why the timing was perfect coming up at 6 .

Reporting in sullivan richard solomon news 10.

/////