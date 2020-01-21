Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing.

Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the plan the president announced at the White House, said that under Trump's proposed Middle East peace plan the United States will recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank.

In exchange, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activity while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.



Recent related news from verified sources

Liberman: Netanyahu is running away from Jordan Valley sovereignty vote

Liberman: Netanyahu is running away from Jordan Valley sovereignty vote"Instead of going the 2.4 kilometers to the Knesset to apply Israeli sovereignty over the valley in...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Netanyahu renews West Bank annexation vow ahead of elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a vow to annex Israeli...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KingScorpion089

Scorpion King RT @Global_Mil_Info: US Middle East peace plan: - Palestinian capital proposed in parts of east Jerusalem - Four year freeze in Israel s… 1 minute ago

ArhabSarhi

Arhab Sarhi US Middle East peace plan: - Palestinian capital proposed in parts of east Jerusalem - Four year freeze in Israe… https://t.co/PLMnxwL046 16 minutes ago

NECNprimary

Primary Source Politics The plan more than doubles the territory currently under Palestinian control, although it also recognizes Israeli s… https://t.co/by34sEGjFT 18 minutes ago

don_fejak

Raphael De La Ghetto Palestine wants Jerusalem so does Israel. Trump's peace plan recognizes Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, Palesti… https://t.co/dxZF4x0Zmd 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope' [Video]Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:24Published

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court [Video]Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.