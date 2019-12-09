Global  

Meet Martha the 15-month-old dwarf horse that is no bigger than a dog

Martha the 15-month-old miniature dwarf horse just "neigh" be the cutest of all time.

The animal had been rescued by R&R ranch in Wildwood, Missouri, after the organization spotted her being sold on Craigslist.
