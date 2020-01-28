Global  

Harvard Chemistry Chair Charles Lieber Faces Charges For Allegedly Lying About China Ties

Harvard Chemistry Chair Charles Lieber Faces Charges For Allegedly Lying About China TiesCharles Lieber is facing charges relating to his China ties.
Acclaimed Harvard Scientist Is Arrested, Accused Of Lying About Ties To China

An FBI agent says China's deal with Charles Lieber, the chair of Harvard University's chemistry...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Harvard professor charged with hiding China ties

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor has been charged with lying to officials about his...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Katie4539

Katie Im🍑 🇺🇸🇨🇦👠 RT @a_team1983: Holy hell.... @thespybrief "Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard… 29 seconds ago

ChrisNovembrino

Mr. PeaNov RT @dnvolz: News: The chair of Harvard’s chemistry department was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday on allegations that he d… 30 seconds ago

Cruellaisdevine

Helen’s left__5calls.org RT @Tom_Winter: NBC News: A senior federal law enforcement official confirms that Charles Lieber, Harvard's Chair of Chemistry and Chemical… 36 seconds ago

Bamafanaticfan1

Bama fanatic🇺🇸@fanatic_bama RT @AnonCassi: #Justice Boston Dr. Charles Lieber, Chair Of Harvard University’s Chemistry & Chemical Biology Dept & Two Chinese Nationals… 46 seconds ago

DSR3636

DR36 RT @Tom_Winter: BREAKING / NBC News: Harvard's chair of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Charles Lieber, has been charged with lying to the… 2 minutes ago

noriesun

のりえ RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🔥Chair of @Harvard’s chemistry/chem bio dept Charles Lieber charged with LYING to @DeptofDefense & @NIH about money he g… 2 minutes ago

GreenEntreprise

Green Entreprises RT @Dystopia992: #WuhanOutbreak#Harvard's chair of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Charles Lieber, has been #charged with LYING to #US go… 3 minutes ago

SeraTheTruther

⨍ᗢłłᗢ⍵ᶖﬡ𝖌〒𝖍ᙓ 〒₹Ʊ†𝖍 https://t.co/ayld10fHt1 https://t.co/BZodw1tytq In a shocking revelation made Tuesday afternoon a federal court uns… https://t.co/dIfgr6cyZO 3 minutes ago


Harvard Professor, BU Researcher Among 3 Charged With Illegal Ties To China [Video]Harvard Professor, BU Researcher Among 3 Charged With Illegal Ties To China

Three people tied to universities and a hospital in the Boston area were indicted on charges they lied about their ties to China or tried to help the Chinese government.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:47Published

Harvard Professor, BU Researcher Among 3 Arrested For Illegal Ties To China [Video]Harvard Professor, BU Researcher Among 3 Arrested For Illegal Ties To China

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:23Published

