Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return

Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return

Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return

Britons in the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei could be flown home as early as Thursday as the Foreign Office has warned against "all but essential travel" to the country.

The Foreign Office has yet to confirm details, but a teacher in Wuhan city told the PA news agency that UK citizens were being given details of forthcoming flights.
Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against 'all but essential travel' to China

The Foreign Office advises against "all but essential travel" amid the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News - Published

Coronavirus: Urgent travel advice issued as man in England put in isolation

Coronavirus: Urgent travel advice issued as man in England put in isolationThe Foreign Office has warned against 'all but essential travel' to China amid the coronavirus...
Hull Daily Mail - Published


