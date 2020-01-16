Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Heidi Klum reveals baby shampoo as her beauty secret

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Heidi Klum reveals baby shampoo as her beauty secret

Heidi Klum reveals baby shampoo as her beauty secret

Heidi Klum has revealed her top beauty tip is to use Johnson's Baby Shampoo to keep skin fresh and clean.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy [Video]Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy

Heidi Klum has hit back at critics after she insisted she had an "amazing" time working on America's Got Talent.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent following Gabrielle Union exit controversy [Video]Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent following Gabrielle Union exit controversy

Heidi Klum has insisted she was treated "with the utmost respect" while working on America's Got Talent, as controversy surrounds the show following Gabrielle Union's exit.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.