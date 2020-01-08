Global  

Challenger remembered 34 years later

Local man, Gregory Jarvis, honored on anniversary of the fatal Challenger explosion in 1986.
Decades ago, a tragedy took place in the air above the florida coast when the space shuttle challenger exploded and forever changed the world of space aviation.

The explosion took place just over a minute after the shuttle carrying seven people.

All seven members of the crew died in the explosion.

Those killed include commander dick scobee, pilot michael smith, astronauts judith resnik, ronald mcnair, ellison onizuka and gregory jarvis.

Gregory jarvis is honored each year in mohawk and by central valley academy in hopes to inspire youth at the school.

7:20:31 basically we try to honor jarvis.

It's not about the tragedy, but instead about his legacy, so when we talk about his legacy that he leaves behind 46 last year central valley academyhad the jarvis



