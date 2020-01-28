Angeles.- - coughing, congestion, - fatigue...those are just some o- the symptoms of the coronavirus- now spreading in the u.s. - the coronavirus is an upper - respiratory virus, that - doctors say is actually very- common, as we see it every year- in our country.

- while similiar in symptoms to a- common cold or the flu, the - coronavirus can not be treated- with antiboitics, medication, o- vaccinations... - the centers for disease control- has confirmed 5 cases of the- virus in the u.s., but dr.- steven demetropolous of singing- river - medical clinics says our risk i- still low.- - "the coronavirus is very common just- upper respiratory virus, we get- it, we clear it.

But in this- case, it's become - much more virulent, and so- people are getting phenomia wit- it and end up dying.

It - is way over there, and they're- taking extraordinary measures t- contain it.

- we hear about it over there, bu- we really don't have a lot of - risk here."

- - - as with any virus or sickness,- doctors say the best- preventative measure is to- always