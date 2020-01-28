Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:06s - Published Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara reveals she's "very excited" about nabbing six Juno nominations and admits she's "terrified" to host the ceremony on March 15th.

Recent related news from verified sources Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards,...

