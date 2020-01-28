Global  

Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony

Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony

Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara reveals she's "very excited" about nabbing six Juno nominations and admits she's "terrified" to host the ceremony on March 15th.
Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards,...
