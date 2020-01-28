Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAs

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Mrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAsMrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Haggisbasher040

Carolyn Smiles When Mrs Brown’s Boys wins over #DerryGirls, #AfterLife and #Fleabag you know why you’re leaving the EU #NTAs 8 minutes ago

htwcentral

Historical Television Website RT @IanMcDougall1: OK. The #NTAs are a public vote. Mrs Brown's Boys, which critcs hate, has frequently got 9-10 million avid viewers. Flea… 10 minutes ago

JoeRichards92

Joe Richards RT @simon_dukey: Afterlife, Fleabag, Sex Eduaction and Derry Girls all up for Best Comedy and Mrs Brown’s Boys wins...seriously?! #NTAs #NT… 11 minutes ago

IanMcDougall1

Ian McDougall OK. The #NTAs are a public vote. Mrs Brown's Boys, which critcs hate, has frequently got 9-10 million avid viewers.… https://t.co/lCblOMLyf3 12 minutes ago

Samuel_Mason82

Samuel Mason And Mrs Brown's Boys wins a National Television Award with 51.9% of the public vote. #NTAs 17 minutes ago

moll365

Mol 💫 ︽✵︽ RT @mikeanthonylee: No wonder the country is in such a mess when Mrs Brown’s Boys wins best comedy over Sex Education, Derry Girls, Afterli… 17 minutes ago

ruth_clark

🌟travelprincess99🌟 #NTAs Mrs Brown’s Boys wins in the comedy category, oh the irony, for something that’s not funny at all. 26 minutes ago

matwatkinson

mat watkinson RT @BriefcaseMike: I always vote for Mrs Brown's Boys in the #NTAs because I love how much it winds up those who hate it when it wins. Anot… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.