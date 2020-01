Police: Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found At His Home

Fotis Dulos, charged with the murder of mother of five Jennifer Dulos, was found unresponsive and suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in his garage after missing a court appointment, police said.

๐’ฎ๐‘’๐“‡๐’ถ๐’ป๐’พ๐“ƒ๐‘œ๐“ˆ RT @newschannelnine : NEW: A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was rushed to the hospital and is in critโ€ฆ 7 minutes ago

Young Ashy God RT @LisaSalvadorini : UPDATE - Police have confirmed that #fotisdulos has not died. He is in critical condition after suffering carbon monoxโ€ฆ 5 minutes ago

Matt McFarland RT @WFSBnews : DULOS UPDATE: Police say Fotis Dulos is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in his garage. Stay with Ch. 3 oโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago

Cybyst RT @lawcrimenews : UPDATE: Police now say Dulos is still alive and in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning. https://t.co/o8โ€ฆ 2 minutes ago

๐‰๐Ž๐‘๐†๐„ ๐—. ๐ˆ๐๐ ๐€๐๐“๐„ RT @FOX61News : BREAKING NEWS: Police say Fotis Dulos is in critical condition; Attorney says he will be treated in hyperbaric chamber httpsโ€ฆ 1 minute ago

CBS 13 News A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was rushed to the hospital and is in criticโ€ฆ https://t.co/qduZn7Rczb 58 seconds ago

Tamara Sacharczyk RT @NBC10 : Update: Police say Fotis Dulos is in critical condition. Officers found him sitting in a car inside the homeโ€™s garage. https://tโ€ฆ 31 seconds ago