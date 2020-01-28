Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

KC's BBQ talks community support

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
KC's BBQ talks community support

KC's BBQ talks community support

The business opened its doors to families and first responders after a deadly fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

KC's BBQ talks community support

Happening now - you are taking a look now at jackson county park from our waay31 skytracker camera where crews are resuming recovery efforts after yesterdays deadly fire at dock b.

8 people were killed in that fire and 35 boats destroyed.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live from jackson county park this morning after 8 people lost their lives in this fire, rodneya, how is the community holding up?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandybarker

🐨❣️Sandy Barker❣️🐨 RT @hannahplusone: Hey #LoveOzYA & wider #AusWrites community, anyone know if there's been any talks of holding some sort of auction (simil… 53 minutes ago

mindsunitedfc

Minds United F.C. RT @mindsunitedfc: Adz talks about the positive impact of being part of a football team and the benefits it has on social, emotional and me… 2 hours ago

mindsunitedfc

Minds United F.C. RT @mindsunitedfc: Coach TK talks about creating the club, setting up the football project and the benefits that community football has on… 2 hours ago

LeicsCountyHall

Leicestershire CC RT @CatDRees: Cherly Davenport director of health and care integration talks about the Lightbulb in the community work that has been happen… 5 hours ago

CatDRees

Cat Cherly Davenport director of health and care integration talks about the Lightbulb in the community work that has b… https://t.co/qHaRooipgH 9 hours ago

HVN_England

HVN England RT @Rufusmay: Anybody know of writing that talks about the need for unpaid peer support networks / groups in the community ie not managed… 13 hours ago

rickeyrecricket

Rick Eyre on cricket RT @bourkey77: Brayden Stepien talks about his whirlwind few days with the @RenegadesBBL , what Steve Smith said to him that he'll never fo… 14 hours ago

bourkey77

Adam Bourke Brayden Stepien talks about his whirlwind few days with the @RenegadesBBL , what Steve Smith said to him that he'll… https://t.co/PQmrBKGIRL 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.