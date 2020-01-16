Global  

Child Education"Austin Aspires," is hosting a public forum regarding early education.
Child ed meeting-intro-3 tonight the organization austin aspires is hosting a public forum regarding early education.

Education meeting-vo-4 education meeting-vo-6 educator jennifer lawhead says the austin community is above par in this area, thanks to community's support.

That's just one reason austin received a national grant to continue its early learning initiative.

The grant has been awarded to only six other cities.

Lawhead says austin now has access to resources that will help it move full steam ahead.

Child ed meeting-sot-1 education meeting-sot-3 "the biggest part of this grant is access to this tool that helps us access our present level of performance in austin but the awesome thing is each goal area it offer tactics that have been successful around the county."

Tonight's gathering is the first of four such meetings.

