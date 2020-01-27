Kobe Bryant Memorabilia

Bryant.bmp the death of n- b-a legend kobe bryant and his 13-year-old daughter gianna after their helicopter went down in southern california has fans stunned.

While some are mourning their deaths..

Others are trying to cash in.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live in rochester to explain.

Jessica.xx live kobe-lintro-2 amy - i'm here at comic book store "book review" in rochester where the owner tells me kobe bryant memoribilia sales are out of control.

He says trading cards of bryant... like this one..

That were maybe selling at best for 30-dollars are now being marketed for 200-dollars.

Kobe-mpkg-1 kobe-mpkg-3 owner of "book review" craig cotton says sellers in rochester are trying to profit from a tragedy..

It's a very opportunistic market right now, everybody is trying to cash-in.

Since nba player kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash on sunday morning cotton says his phone has been ringing off the hook with people tyring to sell bryant merchandise.

Cotton says he's noticied items being sold for 2 and a half or seven times their original price both online and in stores.

Kobe-mpkg-5 cards that were booking at $30 dollars and maybe selling at $30 dollars a week or two ago are now selling at $200.

Autographed cards that were selling for $200-$300 are over a thousand dollars right now.

Kobe-ltag-2 cotton tells me he's pulled his bryant mememoribila because he doesn't want to take advantage of buyers.

He says if you want to show your support for bryant's family by purchasing merchandise..

Set a price point - stick to it and be patient..

Since prices are likely to drop in the coming weeks.

Live in rochester- jessica bringe kimt news 3.

/ / / thanks jessica.

Later in this newscast- we're hearing from investigators from the national transportation safety board who are on-site today where the chopper carrying n-b-a legend kobe bryant- his 13 year old daughter gianna and 7 others went