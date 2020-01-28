Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Federal Reserve Expected to Stay on Pause — What Could Cause a Rate Cut?

Federal Reserve Expected to Stay on Pause — What Could Cause a Rate Cut?

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Federal Reserve Expected to Stay on Pause — What Could Cause a Rate Cut?

Federal Reserve Expected to Stay on Pause — What Could Cause a Rate Cut?

Economic data have trended upward for several months and the Fed isn't expected to cut rates.

But a turn in the data toward slowing could give stock investors a safety net.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Survey: Business economists endorse Federal Reserve policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two-thirds of U.S. business economists say the Federal Reserve's interest...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters [Video]Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters

Federal Reserve board nominee Judy Shelton on Thursday faced sharp questioning from Democrat and Republican lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee who challenged her independence from President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion [Video]American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion

The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.