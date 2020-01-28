Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Late Night Hosts Mourn Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Late Night Hosts Mourn Kobe Bryant

Late Night Hosts Mourn Kobe Bryant

Getting choked up as he talks about his friend, Jimmy Kimmel mourns the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a special episode dedicated to the basketball star’s past appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Plus, an emotional Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres reflect on Bryant’s family and life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon choke up while paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Late night hosts are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant, including Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.com


Jimmy Kimmel honors Kobe Bryant, performs without audience because 'a comedy show didn't feel right'

Jimmy Kimmel performed without a studio audience as he dedicated Monday’s episode of his late-night...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @NECN: Jimmy Fallon recalls his first-time meeting Kobe Bryant as late-night hosts mourn the loss of the basketball star https://t.co/ee… 3 hours ago

NECN

NECN Jimmy Fallon recalls his first-time meeting Kobe Bryant as late-night hosts mourn the loss of the basketball star https://t.co/eejjEJqR0U 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Late Night Remembers Kobe Bryant In Most Touching Way | THR News [Video]Late Night Remembers Kobe Bryant In Most Touching Way | THR News

Late Night Remembers Kobe Bryant In Most Touching Way | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:23Published

Powerful Tributes To Kobe Bryant [Video]Powerful Tributes To Kobe Bryant

Lebron James opened up for the first time since the basketball legend’s death in an emotional post on Instagram.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.