Nicki Minaj Is a 'Monster' on Meghan Trainor's Single 'Nice To Meet Ya' | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Is a 'Monster' on Meghan Trainor's Single 'Nice To Meet Ya' | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Is a 'Monster' on Meghan Trainor's Single 'Nice To Meet Ya' | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor thinks it's "Nice To Meet Ya" with her latest release featuring none other than Nicki Minaj.

She sat down with Billboard's Tetris Kelly to talk about the single, and her excitement for snagging a "bucket list" feature on her album.
