Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found In His Home

Police say Fotis Dulos, accused of murder in the disappearance of Jennoifer Dulos, was found unresponsive in his car in his garage after missing a court appearance.

He was rushed to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos, CT Man Accused of Murdering Wife, in Critical Condition After Being Found in His Garage


TIME - Published

Fotis Dulos ordered to strict home confinement after taking items from estranged wife's memorial

A Connecticut judge on Thursday warned Fotis Dulos, charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found At His Home [Video]Police: Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Being Found At His Home

Fotis Dulos, charged with the murder of mother of five Jennifer Dulos, was found unresponsive and suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in his garage after missing a court appointment,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:14Published

Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer Dulos [Video]Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer Dulos

There are new restrictions put on the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife after what the judge called a "stupid" move; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

