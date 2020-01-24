Global  

Arrested Again: Police Find Former Dallas Stars Goaltender Ed Belfour ‘Clutching Curtain Rod, Under Influence’

Arrested Again: Police Find Former Dallas Stars Goaltender Ed Belfour 'Clutching Curtain Rod, Under Influence'

Arrested Again: Police Find Former Dallas Stars Goaltender Ed Belfour ‘Clutching Curtain Rod, Under Influence’

Former Dallas Stars goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested early Tuesday morning after police found him on a hotel floor “clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window next to him.” Katie Johnston reports.
