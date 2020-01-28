Truck Goes Over Bridge, Lands On Railroad Tracks; No Serious Injuries 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:22s - Published Truck Goes Over Bridge, Lands On Railroad Tracks; No Serious Injuries The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries after a truck lost control and went over a bridge near Owatonna. Katie Johnston reports. 0

