Preparing For “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector” Took Brooke Lyons To A Dark Place

From watching Netflix's “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” to reading as many forensic books as she could find, Brooke Lyons went all in preparing to play a forensic investigator on NBC's “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.”
