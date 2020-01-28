Global  

Work of third surgeon scrutinised at Ian Paterson-linked private hospital

Work of third surgeon scrutinised at Ian Paterson-linked private hospital

Work of third surgeon scrutinised at Ian Paterson-linked private hospital

Louis Ramone was operated on at Spire hospitals in September 2018 and was subsequently told the operation may have been unnecessary.

Kashmir Uppal of Shoosmiths solicitors also comments.

A Spire Healthcare spokesman said: "As part of our robust oversight and governance, we continuously review consultants' practice and occasionally contact individual patients about their care if there is a concern." The company said that as "a responsible healthcare business", there would "inevitably be reviews".

"In this instance, following a complaint by one patient, we undertook a wider review of this consultant's practice and have been in contact with one further patient to follow-up their care," Spire said.

"We can confirm that we have not undertaken a recall involving this consultant's patients and that we have no reason to do so at this time."
