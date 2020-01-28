Global  

Judge Rejects Jerry Sandusky's Latest Request For Shorter Sentence

Judge Rejects Jerry Sandusky's Latest Request For Shorter Sentence

Judge Rejects Jerry Sandusky's Latest Request For Shorter Sentence

A judge flatly rejected Jerry Sandusky's latest request to have his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence reduced during a brief hearing Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
