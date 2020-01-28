Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba The huge tremor has been reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS adds that parts of Jamaica experienced severe shaking.

Damages or injuries stemming from the 7.7 magnitude quake have not yet been reported.

According to 'USA Today,' the shock's center is just over 70 miles from the Jamaican coastal town of Lucea.

Social media posts add that the earthquake was so strong that it affected southern Florida.

Structures around the city of Miami were reported to have been evacuated when it occurred.

AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell says this is the Caribbean's fourth shock of over 7.0 in nearly 20 years.