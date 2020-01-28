Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba The huge tremor has been reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS adds that parts of Jamaica experienced severe shaking.

Damages or injuries stemming from the 7.7 magnitude quake have not yet been reported.

According to 'USA Today,' the shock's center is just over 70 miles from the Jamaican coastal town of Lucea.

Social media posts add that the earthquake was so strong that it affected southern Florida.

Structures around the city of Miami were reported to have been evacuated when it occurred.

AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell says this is the Caribbean's fourth shock of over 7.0 in nearly 20 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba

The magnitude-7.7 quake triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Al Jazeera - Published

Caribbean earthquake of 7.7 triggers tsunami warnings

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, prompting tsunami alerts.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

townsand_robert

Robert Townsand MA, Trump Hater RT @rmertel: Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica. The giant ugly***in our WH & the #Co… 1 hour ago

rmertel

Rebecca Mertel🌊🌊🌊 Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica. The giant ugly***in our W… https://t.co/mJkesNVNOv 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica [Video]Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. http://bit.ly/3aSorsH

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:33Published

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean [Video]7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean

A massive earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, causing evacuations as far north as Miami; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.