Bensalem Police: Parents Arrested After 9-Month-Old Girl Overdoses From Fentanyl

Bensalem police say the parents of a 9-month-old were arrested after the baby girl overdosed from fentanyl.



Recent related videos from verified sources UPDATE: NLV police arrest parents after infant found dead in dumpster North Las Vegas police have arrested two suspects in connection to the death investigation of a 3-month-old infant that occurred on Jan. 19. in the 2500 block of Carroll Street. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:23Published 4 days ago VIDEO: Family of 13-year-old girl killed in crash during police pursuit speaks out The family of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car that was being pursued by Cleveland police last month is speaking out Friday morning. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:49Published 2 weeks ago