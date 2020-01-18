Global  

Bensalem Police: Parents Arrested After 9-Month-Old Girl Overdoses From Fentanyl

Bensalem police say the parents of a 9-month-old were arrested after the baby girl overdosed from fentanyl.

Katie Johnston reports.
