Miley Cyrus Hints at Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammys Cyrus was noticeably absent from the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

On Monday, she jokingly took to Instagram uploading a video of her lighting a blunt while hosting the 2013 MTV European Music Awards in Amsterdam.

Miley Cyrus, via Instagram Despite her absence, Cyrus congratulated her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X for winning two of three Grammy nominations for their "Old Town Road" collaboration.

