Miley Cyrus Hints at Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammys

Miley Cyrus Hints at Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammys

Miley Cyrus Hints at Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammys

Miley Cyrus Hints at Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammys Cyrus was noticeably absent from the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

On Monday, she jokingly took to Instagram uploading a video of her lighting a blunt while hosting the 2013 MTV European Music Awards in Amsterdam.

Miley Cyrus, via Instagram Despite her absence, Cyrus congratulated her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X for winning two of three Grammy nominations for their "Old Town Road" collaboration.

Miley Cyrus, via Instagram
