Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson Turns Self In

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Man Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson Turns Self InMatt Petrillo reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Philadelphia man surrenders after Allen Iverson's backpack stolen with $500G in jewelry inside

A 20-year-old man surrendered to police after he reportedly stole $500,000 in jewelry from former NBA...
FOXNews.com - Published

Allen Iverson has backpack with $500K in jewelry stolen at Philadelphia hotel

A backpack containing more than $500,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to Allen Iverson was stolen...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HippyChickUSA

HippyChick4America Sisters accused of stealing $300K worth of merchandise in East Bay organized crime ring https://t.co/cYMRgBEC2Q 26 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Sisters accused of stealing $300K worth of merchandise in East Bay organized crime ring https://t.co/AAukaUBR58 4 hours ago

misiollek

misia ♢ ♢ ꜱʜɪɴᴇᴇ ♢ ♢ RT @Nikkii_sm: It's bcs loen (now Kakao) ex ceo, ex vice president, ex director have been accused of stealing royalties worth ~19b won. It'… 4 hours ago

92QJamsBmore

92Q Jams Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders https://t.co/77l9FgImzv 4 hours ago

9and10News

9 & 10 News Grand Traverse County deputies say a bike worth $8,000 has now been found after it was stolen during last summer’s… https://t.co/cmJQOILtgW 4 hours ago

979thebeat

97.9 The Beat DFW Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders https://t.co/jfgazbXNbR https://t.co/sFMsfRjnUT 5 hours ago

slo129

slo129 Police seek group accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from CT grocery stores https://t.co/inOef2Bw3c via @WFSBnews 5 hours ago

PMSportsNews

PM Sports News Man Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Belonging To Allen Iverson Turns Self In https://t.co/FAWaqvRdiM 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Say Man Accused Of Stealing Allen Iverson's Jewelry Turns Self In [Video]Police Say Man Accused Of Stealing Allen Iverson's Jewelry Turns Self In

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:52Published

Sources: Allen Iverson Was Victim Of $500,000 Jewelry Theft In Philadelphia [Video]Sources: Allen Iverson Was Victim Of $500,000 Jewelry Theft In Philadelphia

Police say a suspect stole a backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.