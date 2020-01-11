Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Recovers Remains Of Troops Killed In Afghan Plane Crash

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Recovers Remains Of Troops Killed In Afghan Plane Crash

U.S. Recovers Remains Of Troops Killed In Afghan Plane Crash

Recovery efforts were reportedly stalled due to bad weather on Monday, according to Ghanzi Province&apos;s governor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US military confirms Afghan crash but disputes plane shot down [Video]US military confirms Afghan crash but disputes plane shot down

Military spokesman said the jet, believed to be E-11A aircraft, crashed in Ghazni, killing two people aboard.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.