AOC Criticizes Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comments responding to a tweet about Monday's Supreme Court ruling allowing the wealth test.

In a 5-4 decision on Monday, the Supreme Court voted to allow the Trump administration's proposal to restrict the issuance of green cards.

Under the proposal, permanent legal status in the U.S. would be denied to immigrants who use or are considered at risk of using "public charges" benefits.

Such benefits include Medicaid, housing vouchers or food stamps.

Opposition to the proposal has led to several lawsuits around the country.