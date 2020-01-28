Grammys 2020 Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with an a cappella song from Alicia Keys and Boys II Men.



Tweets about this Lee RT @BleacherReport: "We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built” Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe at… 18 minutes ago Paul J Schmidt The Grammys pays touching tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/arvKUsq8Ik -> This was an incredibly touching tribute… https://t.co/8j7368fU22 1 hour ago JKXPECHE RT @THR: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, hi… 3 hours ago Vanessa⁷ 🖤🦢 RT @ComplexMusic: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." @aliciakeys pays tribute to start this… 5 hours ago Matrimoniando RT @ELLEUK: Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Her Nail Art https://t.co/PLDDNWkZUZ 9 hours ago ¿MBEZZLE!! RT @MusicalCritic: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." @aliciakeys pays tribute to start thi… 12 hours ago Sam 🏁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @SkyNews: "We are standing heartbroken in the house Kobe Bryant built'. Alicia Keys pays tribute to #KobeBryant at the #GRAMMYs. The… 12 hours ago