Grammys 2020 Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Grammys 2020 Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Grammys 2020 Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Grammys 2020 Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with an a cappella song from Alicia Keys and Boys II Men.
Tweets about this

slHaggerty16

Lee RT @BleacherReport: "We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built” Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe at… 18 minutes ago

pauldeuce

Paul J Schmidt The Grammys pays touching tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/arvKUsq8Ik -> This was an incredibly touching tribute… https://t.co/8j7368fU22 1 hour ago

amnak1104

JKXPECHE RT @THR: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, hi… 3 hours ago

jkismybabyyy

Vanessa⁷ 🖤🦢 RT @ComplexMusic: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." @aliciakeys pays tribute to start this… 5 hours ago

Matrimoniandoci

Matrimoniando RT @ELLEUK: Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Her Nail Art https://t.co/PLDDNWkZUZ 9 hours ago

Gxd_

¿MBEZZLE!! RT @MusicalCritic: "We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." @aliciakeys pays tribute to start thi… 12 hours ago

WilliamsGaming1

Sam 🏁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @SkyNews: "We are standing heartbroken in the house Kobe Bryant built'. Alicia Keys pays tribute to #KobeBryant at the #GRAMMYs. The… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Ross Speaks to Kobe Bryant's Legacy on the Grammys Red Carpet [Video]Rick Ross Speaks to Kobe Bryant's Legacy on the Grammys Red Carpet

Rick Ross speaks to Essence about Kobe Bryant's Legacy on the Grammys Red Carpet.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:17Published

Ten-foot-long sand art tribute in India dedicated to late basketball star Kobe Bryant [Video]Ten-foot-long sand art tribute in India dedicated to late basketball star Kobe Bryant

A sand artist in Puri, India, has created a ten-foot-long tribute to Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

