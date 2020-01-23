Global  

Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest

Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest

Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest

CBS4's Joan Murray reports a judge ruled Brown could have his ankle monitor removed.
Recent related news from verified sources

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrestNFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Delivery Driver Dispute In Hollywood Led To Arrest Warrant For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on three...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



realkylerivera

🤹🏼‍♂️ RT @wsvn: Antonio Brown will no longer have to wear an ankle GPS monitor and can travel freely within the U.S. https://t.co/FA0d40YrzZ 5 minutes ago

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest https://t.co/Lalz3mifr7 via @YouTube 9 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Antonio Brown no longer under house arrest https://t.co/Dv3JAb31Az 12 minutes ago

CNDSportsDesk

Clayton News Sports Antonio Brown no longer has to wear a GPS ankle monitor after being freed from house arrest Tuesday by a Florida ju… https://t.co/XiuKFWaZuq 4 hours ago

FieldLevelMedia

FieldLevelMedia Antonio Brown no longer under house arrest. @AB84 #AntonioBrown #NFL https://t.co/OYBSuBCh2c 4 hours ago

32WALLY510

Corey Wallace RT @HDHSports: Antonio Brown no longer has to wear a GPS ankle monitor after being freed from house arrest Tuesday by a Florida judge. http… 5 hours ago

HDHSports

Henry Herald Sports Antonio Brown no longer has to wear a GPS ankle monitor after being freed from house arrest Tuesday by a Florida ju… https://t.co/ZIiOg9m23U 5 hours ago

LionsMLive

Detroit Lions News Antonio Brown no longer under house arrest, still awaiting trial https://t.co/LNUSmh0Rwo 5 hours ago


NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail [Video]NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

NFL free agents Antonio Brown bonded out of Broward's Main Jail late Friday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:26Published

Antonio Brown's Bail [Video]Antonio Brown's Bail

Brown currently faces three charges after turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued in Broward County.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:03Published

