Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.
Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine...
Israeli army bolsters forces along Jordanian border ahead of Trump's peace deal unveiling

Settler council heads say will reject Trump's plan if it includes forming Palestinian state ■ Hamas...
Nuria2407

Nuria RT @ajplus: Pres Trump proposed a plan to create a Palestinian entity he calls a state, conditional on meeting US terms. Occupied East Jeru… 31 seconds ago

Nuria2407

Nuria RT @ragipsoylu: Palestinian President Abbas: •“Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine” • Calls for unity within Palestinian g… 40 seconds ago

stylishesiri

Cyraii Tarz. RT @CNBC: Past presidents have “tried and bitterly failed” to achieve peace in the Middle East. “But I was not elected to do small things,… 1 minute ago

ClaraLKatzenmai

Clara Trumper X RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Pres. Trump gives details of WH Middle East peace plan: (1/2) *Calls for creation of Israeli-Palestinian tw… 2 minutes ago

IsraelNewsLinks

Israel News Links Trump's Mideast Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Jerusalem to Remain Israel's Capital https://t.co/Juq03F2vt4 via @CBNNews 3 minutes ago

2020_purple

Purple Power 2020 RT @LizaRosen101: Palestinian Muslims in Gaza took to the streets to protest against Trump's peace Plan. They protest against PEACE!!!! whi… 3 minutes ago

AtefehKhanoom

Atefeh عاطفه RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews Hamas calls Trump's Mideast plan 'aggressive,' predicts it will spark 'much anger.' Spokesman for Islamist group, w… 4 minutes ago

jay1stnewyorker

jay Castane RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews Trump says plan 'historic opportunity' for Palestinian people, promises $50B in aid. Says US would open Palestinian… 10 minutes ago


Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope' [Video]Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

