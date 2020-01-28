Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

Nuria RT @ajplus: Pres Trump proposed a plan to create a Palestinian entity he calls a state, conditional on meeting US terms. Occupied East Jeru… 31 seconds ago

Nuria RT @ragipsoylu: Palestinian President Abbas: •“Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine” • Calls for unity within Palestinian g… 40 seconds ago

Cyraii Tarz. RT @CNBC: Past presidents have “tried and bitterly failed” to achieve peace in the Middle East. “But I was not elected to do small things,… 1 minute ago

Clara Trumper X RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Pres. Trump gives details of WH Middle East peace plan: (1/2) *Calls for creation of Israeli-Palestinian tw… 2 minutes ago

Israel News Links Trump's Mideast Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Jerusalem to Remain Israel's Capital https://t.co/Juq03F2vt4 via @CBNNews 3 minutes ago

Purple Power 2020 RT @LizaRosen101: Palestinian Muslims in Gaza took to the streets to protest against Trump's peace Plan. They protest against PEACE!!!! whi… 3 minutes ago

Atefeh عاطفه RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews Hamas calls Trump's Mideast plan 'aggressive,' predicts it will spark 'much anger.' Spokesman for Islamist group, w… 4 minutes ago