Several Teams, Including Chiefs & 49ers, Had Social Media Accounts Hacked

Several Teams, Including Chiefs & 49ers, Had Social Media Accounts HackedA group calling itself OurMine claimed responsibility for the hack.
49ers & Chiefs Among Several Teams To Have Social Media Accounts Hacked Ahead Of Super Bowl

The two teams set to duke it out in Super Bowl 54 were hit by social media hacks less than a week...
cbs4.com - Published


49erswebzone

49ers Webzone Several Teams, Including Chiefs & #49ers, Had Social Media Accounts Hacked #SBLIV [AOL On] https://t.co/Wmpt50EeOz 52 minutes ago

joetesseneer

Joe from Red Bay, Alabama RT @FoxFriendsFirst: “EVERYTHING IS HACKABLE” Social media accounts for several NFL teams are infiltrated– including those belonging to the… 7 hours ago

FoxFriendsFirst

Fox & Friends First “EVERYTHING IS HACKABLE” Social media accounts for several NFL teams are infiltrated– including those belonging to… https://t.co/DZRT73Wp35 7 hours ago

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @NBCNightlyNews: A "white hat" hacker group claimed responsibility Monday for hijacking the social media accounts of the NFL and several… 7 hours ago

GDNonline

Gulf Daily News Twitter Inc said on Monday accounts of several National Football League (NFL) teams, including the San Francisco 49… https://t.co/PR8xKZq9kb 7 hours ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt A "white hat" hacker group claimed responsibility Monday for hijacking the social media accounts of the NFL and sev… https://t.co/fDDZ6FAqJ2 8 hours ago

rneelmani

rneelmani @Twitter says accounts of several @NFL teams, including the #SanFrancisco @49ers and @chiefs, were #hacked, ahead o… https://t.co/rTCwGtAuEA 20 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @tech2eets: .@Twitter says that accounts of several @NFL teams, including the @49ers and @Chiefs, were hacked, ahead of the #SuperBowl20… 20 hours ago


Packers Twitter account hacked [Video]Packers Twitter account hacked

The Green Bay Packers were one in 15 NFL teams whose Twitter accounts were hacked on Monday.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:26Published

Denver Bronco’s Von Miller gives his pros and cons of the two Super Bowl Teams [Video]Denver Bronco’s Von Miller gives his pros and cons of the two Super Bowl Teams

Find out what Von Miller thinks the pros and cons are for the Chiefs and the 49ers

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:42Published

