Alayah, Chase Rice And Other ‘Bachelor’ Surprises

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” really needed this time with you.

Emma Gray and Elise Foley (who’s filling in for Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon)) recognize the best and worst from this week’s episode, including the most unexpected star-turned-cameo, worst strategist, and the toast so bad, we found ourselves pining for a Hannah B.

“roll tide.”Peter is under tie-loosening levels of stress this week.

On his date with Victoria F., producers send them to a concert by her ex-boyfriend, Chase Rice.

What a coincidence!

The group date doesn’t go any better; Alayah returns to expose her real relationship with Victoria P., who seems to think “my truth” means the same thing as “the truth.” And with Peter preoccupied all night, some of the women realize they may have played full-contact football for nothing.Find full episodes of “Here to Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify and Acast.

