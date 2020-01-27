Global  

Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards

Celebrities walked the red carpet ahead of the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena.

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, former Love Island contestants, Tom Jones, Ricky Gervais, Emma Willis and many more were among the guests.
