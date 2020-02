Local coronavirus concerns

MORE THAN TWO DOZEN HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS FROM THEBENJAMIN SCHOOL ARE ASKED TOSTAY HOME.

THIS IS AS APRECAUTION..

BUT IT COMESAFTER THEY TRAVELED TO ACONFERENCE IN CONNECTICUTWHERE ONE STUDENT IS NOW BEITESTED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA IS LIVE AT THE SCHOOLIN PALM BEACH GARDENS WITHMORE ON WHAT A PARENT AND HISSTUDENT ARE GOING THROUGH.THOSE 30 STUDENTS FROM THEBENJAMIN SCHOOL WHO WENT TOTHE YALE MODEL UNITED NATIONSCONFERENCE WERE ASKED NOT TORETURN TO THE SCHOOL JUST YET&THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO STAY HOMEAND WAIT FOR TEST RESULTS FROMTHE SICK STUDENT WHOCHINA.TALKING TO US FROM HER BEDROOMCIVITELLA IS BASICALLY INQUARANTINE UNTIL SHE FINDS OUTITS SAFE TO GO BACK TOSCHOOL..

.

HOW ARE YOUFEELING?

PRETTY GOOD - NOTHINGHAS CHANGED - I FEEL THE SAMESHE AND A GROUP OF HER PEERSTRAVELED TO YALE UNIVERSITY INCONNECTICUT FOR THE ANNUALMODEL UNITED NATIONSCONFERENCE.

ITCONFERENCE WHERE STUDENTSINTERACT WITH OTHER STUDENTSFROM ALL OVER THE WORLD.

THEBENJAMIN SCHOOL SAYS YALEALERTED THEM THAT A STUDENTWHO TRAVELLED WITH A SMALLGROUP FROM CHINA BECAME SICKAND TESTED POSITIVE FOR THEFLU.

THAT STUDENTS WAS*ALSOTESTED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OFCAUTION, THE BENJAMIN SCHOOLIS ASKING ANYONE INVOLVED WITHTHE TRIP TO STAY HOME TILLTHEY KNOW MORE.

CATHERINEDAD SAYS FOR NOWTHEIR HOME HAS HAD CONTACTWITH HER& THE ODDS ARE LOW ANDSO THEY ARE BEING EXTREMELYCAREFUL BUT THE DOWNSIDE IS -ITTHE ENTIRE CONFERENCE AT YALEENDED EARLY OVER CONCERNS OVERTHAT STUDENTTHE BENJIMAN SCHOOL..

THEY SAYTHEYHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND EVENTHOUGH THE RISK OF EXPOSURE ISLOWCAUTIOUS.

LIVE IN PALM BEACHGARDENS - MQ - WPTV NC 5.TONIGHT WE ARE LEARNING