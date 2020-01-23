Global  

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace PlanCBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.
President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump Announces Middle East Peace PlanWatch VideoOn Tuesday, President Trump offered his proposal for a peace agreement between Israelis...
Trump to discuss Middle East peace plan with Israeli PM Netanyahu and rival in Washington

President Donald Trump will discuss his still-secret Middle East peace plan next week with Prime...
