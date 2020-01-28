Global  

Today Marks 34 Years Since Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

Today Marks 34 Years Since Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

Today Marks 34 Years Since Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

The Challenger disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of central Florida, after a booster engine failed.
Challenger explosion among the deadliest space disasters

Hundreds of people in Florida and millions watching on live television witnessed the space shuttle...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

34th Anniversary Of The Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion [Video]34th Anniversary Of The Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe was on the space flight that exploded after launch.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster [Video]This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after its 11:38 a.m. launch, NASA's space shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members. Among the crew was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

