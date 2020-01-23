Water Main Break In Westchester 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published Chopper4 was over the scene on SW 84th Ave. just off Bird Rd. Chopper4 was over the scene on SW 84th Ave. just off Bird Rd.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Water Main Break Affecting Traffic In SW Miami Authorities were telling drivers to avoid the area of Southwest 84th Avenue just off of Bird Road...

cbs4.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this DV Westchester North * Traffic Alert * A water main break in Greenburgh is causing traffic delays, police say. #DailyVoice https://t.co/SVlw6XfPqk 2 days ago DV Westchester South * Traffic Alert * A water main break in #Greenburgh is causing traffic delays, police say. #DailyVoice #Westchester… https://t.co/RR2pi0sxq6 2 days ago