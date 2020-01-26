Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Demanding Answers: How Did The Case Of 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva Fall Through The Cracks?

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Demanding Answers: How Did The Case Of 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva Fall Through The Cracks?

Demanding Answers: How Did The Case Of 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva Fall Through The Cracks?

Countless questions remain into the death of Thomas Valva, an 8-year-old boy on Long Island, and now an internal investigation has begun to whether the Department of Social Services failed him; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rebecca_lodell

Rebecca Lodell RT @komonews: Relatives of the family of four killed exactly three years ago in Seabeck are demanding to know why the ‘person of interest’… 7 hours ago

komonews

KOMO News Relatives of the family of four killed exactly three years ago in Seabeck are demanding to know why the ‘person of… https://t.co/1RqE5PKvfb 8 hours ago

komonews

KOMO News Relatives of the family of four killed exactly three years ago in Seabeck are demanding to know why the ‘person of… https://t.co/Aw4EKA6jJ9 22 hours ago

Norma22894111

Norma @politico They don't want Americans to hear the truth....they see they are failing at proving their case...and peop… https://t.co/O8gyq3KD8F 2 days ago

jpfoursc

jp @RepAdamSchiff The President’s defense team devastated your case this morning. Americans should be demanding answe… https://t.co/hTwc1JWnUS 3 days ago

LNeckermann

Lukas Neckermann @CBSNewYork @JessicaMooreTV Why is a journalist “demanding” answers? This would imply that the network has a clear… https://t.co/KnQKXVsnLu 3 days ago

Up2Boston

Up To Boston Former Boston Firefighter Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of Colleague; Iranian Student's Deportation Has University A… https://t.co/kiWXg3v37l 4 days ago

gah212

G&M Horton @ScottPresler @ewarren Warren is s basket case that can't explain how to pay for all her ridiculous promises... Can… https://t.co/CfJBEej2qh 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Father, Fiancee Appear In Court For Death Of 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva [Video]Father, Fiancee Appear In Court For Death Of 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva

NYPD officer Michael Valva, charged along with fiancee and former hospital worker Angelina Pollina in the death of his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, appeared in family court Monday. CBS2's Jennifer..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published

Couple Charged With Murdering Their Son By Freezing Him In A Garage [Video]Couple Charged With Murdering Their Son By Freezing Him In A Garage

A New York Police Department officer and his fiancee were charged with second-degree murder Friday. The transit officer's 8-year-old son was allegedly left in an unheated, unfinished garage..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.