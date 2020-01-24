Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Paige Johnson missing over 10 years ago

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Paige Johnson missing over 10 years ago

Paige Johnson missing over 10 years ago

More than 10 years ago, Paige Johnson was last seen near the corner of East 15th St.

And Scott Blvd.

In Covington, but what happened to her after that is something her family is still fighting to find out.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently reviewed her case and suggested that police reopen and review the case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jaclyn Johnson, Paige Adams-Geller 'Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party 2020' Arrivals [Video]Jaclyn Johnson, Paige Adams-Geller "Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party 2020" Arrivals

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage in 4K: CEO and founder Jaclyn Johnson, author Paige Adams-Geller on the black carpet at the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party 2020 in Partnership..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.