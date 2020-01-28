Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published

Nike Suspends the Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

All Kobe-related items have been removed from the Nike.com online store.

A search for Bryant products results in a statement from the company.

We are devastated by today’s tragic news.

We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, Nike, via statement.

Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball, Nike, via statement.

He was a beloved member of the Nike family.

We will miss him greatly.

Mamba forever, Nike, via statement.

Nike is still deciding what its strategy will be for releasing Bryant's signature shoe series.

As the company wants to limit the sale of the shoe line on the secondary market.

The Nike Kobe signature series have already been worn by more than 100 NBA players this season.

Several players wore Bryant's sneakers on Sunday and wrote messages on them in tribute