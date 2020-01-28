Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nike Suspends the Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Nike Suspends the Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Nike Suspends the Sale of Kobe Bryant Products

Nike Suspends Sale of Kobe Bryant Products.

All Kobe-related items have been removed from the Nike.com online store.

A search for Bryant products results in a statement from the company.

We are devastated by today’s tragic news.

We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, Nike, via statement.

Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball, Nike, via statement.

He was a beloved member of the Nike family.

We will miss him greatly.

Mamba forever, Nike, via statement.

Nike is still deciding what its strategy will be for releasing Bryant's signature shoe series.

As the company wants to limit the sale of the shoe line on the secondary market.

The Nike Kobe signature series have already been worn by more than 100 NBA players this season.

Several players wore Bryant's sneakers on Sunday and wrote messages on them in tribute
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Nike suspends online sale of Kobe Bryant products

Searches for Kobe Bryant's products give users a landing page that includes a purple and yellow...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

Nike Inc's Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

daonlybugsbunny

Sean Keenan RT @NickDePaula: Nike & Kobe shared a truly special partnership. “It was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts,” Kobe once told me. “H… 2 minutes ago

motoo_onit

Onit RT @ESPNLosAngeles: Nike suspends sale of Kobe-related products https://t.co/p1BHd0lvvf https://t.co/eD3sJsUB2k 4 minutes ago

johns3334

deplorable Gary Mane RT @USATODAY: Beyond the brisk sales online, Nike has also seen an increase of sales at its stores, a person familiar with details told @us… 13 minutes ago

TateSince87

Tate Since 87 RT @usatodaysports: Nike has pulled all Kobe Bryant-related merchandise from its online store. Searches for Bryant's products give users a… 15 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Beyond the brisk sales online, Nike has also seen an increase of sales at its stores, a person familiar with detail… https://t.co/Nk8O1pcSpz 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KERR ON KOBE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game [Video]KERR ON KOBE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

Trending Now: Kobe Bryant Fans Pushing To Have NBA Logo Feature The Lakers Legend [Video]Trending Now: Kobe Bryant Fans Pushing To Have NBA Logo Feature The Lakers Legend

At last count, an online petition calling for the tribute had nearly 2 million signatures.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.