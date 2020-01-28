Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Coronavirus has made it's way to the U.S. and may now be here in Ohio

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
The Coronavirus has made it's way to the U.S. and may now be here in OhioThe Coronavirus has made it's way to the U.S. and may now be here in Ohio
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Coronavirus has made it's way to the U.S. and may now be here in Ohio

THOSE STUDENTS HAVE BEENISOLATED IN THEIR OFF CAMPUSHOMES WHILE LOCAL OFFICIALS WAITFOR THEIR TEST RESULTS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tdp316

Travis The Coronavirus has officially made it to America and my***still hasn’t gotten the flu vax yet 31 seconds ago

DaysiJa04830908

Daysi Jackson #2YA2YAO💙 #i_DECIDE❤ RT @SJ_stats: @SJofficial Super Junior donated 10,000 masks to young and children centers in Korea (...) The donation of masks, which are… 33 seconds ago

KellanFarshea

kellan is 'bored now' RT @ufauta: I'm one of the few people diagnosed with #coronavirus in the United States. I'm also a Starbucks employee. Ever since I was dia… 35 seconds ago

benjivoices

BenjiVoices #coronavirus BREAKING NEWS! Melbourne scientists made a WORLD FIRST when they re-created the coronavirus in a lab… https://t.co/1xxfUADoG9 50 seconds ago

ljraney

Leslie Raney RT @DarrenPlymouth: People are not just barricading themselves inside #Wuhan, they are also trying to escape the quarantine zone, in this v… 57 seconds ago

ElementoInforma

Elemento Informa RT @MackayIM: Queensland's novel Wuhan #coronavirus virus detection methods have been made available at @protocols.io Editable, trackable,… 1 minute ago

Fannybobo2

Funny😷✋🏻 RT @CanuckleBrett: "What did you do in school today, son?" "I made these cool clear robot heads!" "Sweet! Let's take the #Skytrain home wit… 1 minute ago

raymojoella

not ur average jo RT @deniizkesicii: here me out, do you think the coronavirus was created to wipe out the population sorta like how thanos did but like no o… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

State health officials investigating 2 possible cases of coronavirus in Ohio [Video]State health officials investigating 2 possible cases of coronavirus in Ohio

Two students from Miami University in Southwest Ohio who have possibly contracted coronavirus have been isolated, according to Ohio Department of Health officials.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.