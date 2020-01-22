Cleaners Explained

When using cleaning products, do you follow all the steps it says in the back of the label?

If not, you might want to because it could actually help keep you from getting sick.

Wcbi's bobby martinez spoke with a local doctor who's giving us some tips to help you avoid any possible infection.

Bobby?

Who would've thought cleaning - has so many rules.

But those rules, can save you from making a trip to the doctors office.

Pkg it's a feeling we all hate.

Nats of coughing being sick.

We've all been at the point where we feel like we've went 12 rounds in a boxing match.

We then start to wonder how we got to that point.

Your answer can be plain and simple.

Nat sound of cleaning spray skipping crucial steps when it comes to disinfecting.

Cleaning supplies have become very popular when cleaning a home.

Mainly because they kill germs really fast.

Making your home look and smell like a perfect spring day.

But are you following all the steps when applying those chemicals to a dirty area?

Alena lester, associate professor for the nursing program at the mississippi university for women, says people may skip a few steps when using these products, causing some germs to remain.

"allowing it time to dry.

It's probably the most step that's missed.

Generally.

And also soaking the surface.

Whether it's and aerosol wipe, you still generally have to give enough wipe to soak the surface itself and give a wet texture on top.

Once it's soaked you have to let it sit there."

Lester says when using wipes, it takes up to three minutes to disinfect.

And for chemicals from aerosol cans, it take around ten minutes to disinfect.

Another chemical that she says is very helpful is bleach.

But what if you're allergic to bleach or can't take the smell?

Lester says people should always read the back of any label.

"that would be when you use soap and water.

And then maybe some of the modern cleaners.

But again, you got to read the back of the label."

Tag lester also stresses the importance of washing your hands with soap and water before anything.

But if you don't have access to that at the moment, an alcohol based cleaner is recommended as