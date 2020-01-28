New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models

New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, hopes to highlight a “a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion” with the new dolls.

The company created the Barbie Fashionistas line in 2015 after years of drawing criticism for promoting a slim, white, domestic image.

Mattel expanded its range last year by adding a doll with a prosthetic limb and another in a wheelchair.

The line also introduced the first Barbie to wear a hijab in 2017.

The Fashionistas line now features over 170 “diverse dolls.”