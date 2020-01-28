Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models

New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models

New Barbie Dolls Feature Vitiligo and Hairless Models Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, hopes to highlight a “a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion” with the new dolls.

The company created the Barbie Fashionistas line in 2015 after years of drawing criticism for promoting a slim, white, domestic image.

Mattel expanded its range last year by adding a doll with a prosthetic limb and another in a wheelchair.

The line also introduced the first Barbie to wear a hijab in 2017.

The Fashionistas line now features over 170 “diverse dolls.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barbie's push for diversity includes a new doll with vitiligo and one with no hair

Barbie is getting even more inclusive in 2020.  On Tuesday, Mattel launched a new Barbie doll...
Mashable - Published

New Barbies Have No Hair, Vitiligo

Including models with no hair, one with the skin condition vitiligo, and a Ken doll with long, rooted...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stacydavisgates

#CTUINC RT @bxgolden: New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models - CNN Style ⁦@NewBlackMan⁩ https://t.co/oNIdOoir5d 6 minutes ago

LewisTolulope

Tolu New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity https://t.co/vdDNNYJ4UH via @CNNStyle 10 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) New #Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models https://t.co/WAHsZm41Vc 1 hour ago

Coco_Wms

Sandra Smith New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity. FORUM COMMENT: My daughter is an… https://t.co/lQgMu7zuzN 2 hours ago

ALVAROMFDG

ÁLVARO OSMANI MORENO New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity. https://t.co/au7H0u1FCN 2 hours ago

burayw0a

Yasmine Buraik RT @AbbasComics: New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity - Via @CNN https://t.co/uexgzOdlbW 2 hours ago

yayayarndiva

P Mimi Poinsett MD RT @LeadOnUpdate: New Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost diversity https://t.co/OX7pOwRC8E 2 hours ago

PatShellySSW

Patricia Shelly RT @GirlhoodStudies: New #Barbie dolls feature vitiligo and hairless models in bid to boost #iversity https://t.co/XfNhWF1yfl via @CNN #rep… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo [Video]New Barbie Dolls Feature No Hair And Vitiligo

Mattel is again expanding its Barbie range to be more inclusive and show "a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion."

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.