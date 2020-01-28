Global  

Snoop Dogg Wants to Change NBA Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg Wants to Change NBA Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg Wants to Change NBA Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg Wants to Change NBA Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and others are supporting a petition to change the NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant following his tragic death over the weekend.

The NBA's logo currently features the silhouette of the legendary Jerry West, but now there is a call to feature Kobe on a new design.

Via Change.org petition The potential new branding has gathered a lot of support with over 1.3 million people already signing.
