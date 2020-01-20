Selena Gomez Opens Up About Relationship With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

According to CNN, she said she experienced emotional abuse during their time together.

The singer said she found strength from her experiences and had to find a way to understand it.

Gomez said: "It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality.” She then said: “I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."